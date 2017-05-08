Police on scene of reported shooting at Dayton Mall

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Dayton Mall in Miami Township.

Officers were called to the Sears parking lot located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road after 4:30 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired.

Montgomery County Dispatch tells 2 NEWS witnesses reported seeing a woman firing shots at a man in the parking lot.

When police arrived they ordered the woman and the man to the ground at gun point.

Dispatchers also say the Animal Resource Center was also called to the scene because several pitbull dogs were inside a car. It is unclear if this car is connected to the shooting.

The mall is still open while crews investigate.

We have a crew on the scene and will update when more information becomes available.

