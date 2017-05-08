Premier hosts job fair Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health is hosting a job fair this Saturday to fill open positions across its network.

The job fair will be held at the Dayton Convention Center on Saturday, May 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The nonprofit health system is looking for candidates to fill both clinical and entry-level positions.

Hiring managers will be on hand to conduct on-site interviews for jobs throughout the greater Miami Valley region, including Atrium Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital, Fidelity Health Care, Premier Physician Network, Upper Valley Medical Center, and more.

Those interested should bring copies of their resumes with them.

You can learn more about available positions by going to the Premier Health Career website.