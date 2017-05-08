The Latest: European markets ease, expected Macron win

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French presidential election (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

European stock markets have edged down in early trading as investors had been widely expecting Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election.

Though Macron’s victory is considered positive for the region’s economy and the euro, stocks had risen strongly in the previous two weeks on expectations of his win. France’s CAC 40 index, which last week touched the highest level since early 2008, slipped 0.8 percent to 5,391 on Monday.

Germany’s DAX was down 0.3 percent at 12,683 and Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 7,301.

The euro, which had risen Sunday night in the wake of the news of Macron’s victory, edged back down 0.5 percent to $1.0943.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said that, “With markets having rallied throughout last week in expectation of a Macron win, there was little upside left for equities and the euro.”

11:45 a.m.

French President Francois Hollande says his successor Emmanuel Macron’s inauguration will be Sunday.

The president said the transfer of power would take place just a week after Macron’s election as the youngest president in modern France.

The two men appeared together in public for the first time since Macron quit his job as economy minister last August.

11:25 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning France’s presidential election and is calling on him to “overcome mutual mistrust and unite to ensure international stability and security.”

In a message posted Monday on the Kremlin website, Putin said: “The citizens of France have entrusted you to lead the country in a period that is difficult for Europe and for all of world society. The growing threat of terrorism and militant extremism is accompanied by an escalation of local conflicts and the destabilization of entire regions.”

The Kremlin said Putin told Macron that he is ready to cooperate on bilateral, regional and global issues.

France has come down against Russia over Putin’s support for Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russia’s role in the fighting in Ukraine. Defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen had called for strengthening ties with Russia, while Macron is believed to be more likely to keep up the pressure.

11:10 a.m.

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron is appearing by the side of the man he is succeeding as the country commemorates the end of World War II.

It was Macron’s first public appearance with President Francois Hollande since Macron resigned as economy minister in August to run for office. Facing massive unpopularity, Hollande decided against seeking a second term.

At Monday’s ceremony on the Champs-Elysees, Hollande approached Macron and gripped him by the shoulder before the two men walked beneath the Arc de Triomphe.

Macron won a decisive victory against far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday and is preparing to take office in coming days.

10:30 a.m.

9:10 a.m.

A senior German official says the threat of populist politics remains strong despite Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election.

Michael Roth, Germany’s deputy foreign minister, says the result was marred by far-right candidate Marine Le Pen getting 11 million votes.

Roth, whose portfolio includes Franco-German relations, told public broadcaster ARD on Monday that “it mustn’t become normal that right-wing extremists and populists achieve such strong results.”

He says Germany had in the past “too often behaved like the teacher toward France” and suggested relaxing European Union rules on state spending to allow France to boost economic growth.

Roth says that “if Macron fails then the next president will be Marine Le Pen and we need to prevent this at all cost.”

9:05 a.m.

Police arrested 141 people overnight in eastern Paris in clashes with masked protesters after the election of pro-business independent Emmanuel Macron as France’s new president.

Police said nine people remained in detention early Monday, primarily over vandalism charges. During the presidential campaign, many groups held protests against Macron’s far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Some anarchist and far-left groups also held occasionally violent protests against both candidates, seeing Macron as too business-friendly and Le Pen as tainted by her party’s racist past.

9:00 a.m.

Marine Le Pen lost her bid to become France’s first female chief of state, but she was unbowed. The far-right leader looked instead to the next battle: parliamentary elections next month.

Le Pen’s loss to centrist Emmanuel Macron still gave her a historic number of votes. That reflects the changing image of her once-pariah National Front party from fringe force to a political heavyweight.

Le Pen set a new challenge for herself in the weeks ahead to undertake “a profound reformation” of the movement into “a new political force.”

The National Front’s interim president says those changes include giving the party a new name.

8:55 a.m.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has congratulated Emmanuel Macron for winning the French presidency on Sunday — moving beyond a French campaign that had angered Poland’s authorities.

Macron had criticized Poland’s political direction and said he would seek sanctions against Warsaw for rule-of-law violations.

Macron also suggested that Poland supported his populist opponent Marine Le Pen and said the Polish ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski belonged in a group of “regimes” that includes Vladimir Putin of Russia and Viktor Orban of Hungary.

In his letter, Duda said: “Poland and France are united by a centuries-long bond of cooperation and friendship. I am convinced that from now on we will be able to continue this good tradition.”

8:30 a.m.

France’s far-right National Front party is gearing up for a name change — but not a makeover of its ideas — after its decisive loss to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

In interviews Monday, the campaign director for Marine Le Pen, David Rachline, said the party founded by her father would get a new name as bait to pull in more supporters in France. Macron won the presidency with 66 percent of votes cast for a candidate. But a high number of blank or spoiled votes and unusually low turnout are signs of an electorate dissatisfied with its choices.

Legislative elections next month will determine wither Macron can cobble together a governing majority.

Rachline said Le Pen will lead the opposition to Macron.