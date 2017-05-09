7,000 bodies under Mississippi campus?

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT/NBC News) – As many as 7,000 bodies could be buried on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center according to a recent survey of the grounds.

The site was home to the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane from 1855 until 1935, and the bodies of patients were routinely buried there. It was previously believed that up to 2,000 bodies were buried on the campus.

UMMC wanted to construct a parking garage, and during the routine assessment of the area, they found 66 new burial sites of patients.

Additional cultural surveys led them to find many, many more grave sites – possibly up to 7000.

“We will exhume as many as we can, and we will archive or curate the remains as scientific specimens, and then our plan is to place them in a functional memorial structure,” says Dr. Ralph Didlake, the Director of UMMC’s Center for Bioethics and Medical Humanities.