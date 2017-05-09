911 caller shares first-hand account of Sears parking lot shooting

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police determined Tuesday a shooting that involved an estranged couple in the Sears parking lot outside the Dayton Mall Monday was an act of self-defense.

Police say the two were headed from Tennessee to Michigan when they stopped at Sears to get supplies. When they stopped, police say a fight broke out because the woman’s boyfriend Brenton Boudreau didn’t want to make a pit stop.

Jon Kozak–who called 911–witnessed it all.

Caller: “Oh, she just shot him. Oh my gosh. She’s shooting at him.”

“I saw that she had the gun and she started firing shots towards the car,” Kozak said. “That’s when I said oh, she shot him.”

Based on Kozak’s first-hand account and other witnesses, Miami Township Sgt. Paul Nienhaus determined the shots were fired in self-defense.

“They are going to consider this a self-defense case,” Sgt. Nienhaus said. “Due to the perceived threats involved, the information at hand, the fact that he already had proven himself to be violent at the time.”

Witnesses told police they saw Boudreau beating his girlfriend in the parking lot.

“He started charging her and punching her in the head,” Kozak said. “She fell and it looked like he was continued to beat her.”

Moments later, police say the woman opened fire, hitting Boudreau twice in the leg. He was taken to Kettering Medical Center, but left Tuesday morning against doctor’s orders. Police say he likely went to Michigan where they say he has an extensive criminal history.

“I know he had some prior gang ties in the past from where he came from originally,” Sgt. Nienhaus said. “And may have some current gang ties we are looking into that as well.”

Police say the woman has a licensed C.C.W. permit and both guns found at the scene were registered in her name. Police say the estranged couple had been off-and-on for months.

“They had been broken-up for quite awhile,” Sgt. Nienhaus said. “He found himself in a position where he was stranded in Tennessee. He called her for help. She agreed to come help him. So she drove from South Carolina to Tennessee with the intention of taking him back home to Michigan.”

At this time, Police say they are not actively searching for Boudreau and no warrants have been issued for his arrest. Detectives say they plan to investigate further before filling any official charges.

No one else was hurt in the shooting, but one car did have a window shot out by a stray bullet.