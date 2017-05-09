AG DeWine unveils new police training village

LONDON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police officers often find themselves in high stress situations where split second decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

Officers across Ohio now have a central location to receive more training in how to handle these types of scenarios.

Simulation in law enforcement isn’t a completely new idea. However, after recent advances in technology, police are seeing more realistic simulations than ever before.

Attorney General Mike DeWine formed a commission to ensure proper training after officer-involved shootings in Ferguson, Missouri and Cleveland.

“We had prosecutors, we had community leaders, we had church leaders, law enforcement officers, and we asked them to conduct this review and to frankly take a brand new, fresh look at police training in the state of Ohio,” said DeWine at the training village press conference.

That commission had 29 different suggestions with the training village coming at the top of the list.

“I didn’t see any difference from the live action opposed to the video. This is the place to make mistakes. So we can build off of them and learn from them,” said Officer Dumolt.

Some of the simulations will change depending on the officers decision. They will even know if they have been shot.

Trainers also told 2 NEWS that the simulations also center around communication situations, not just high-pressure gun situations.

The 1.4 million dollar project is in phase 1 of 2, with more buildings and scenarios planned for the future.