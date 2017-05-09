Call for backup leads sheriff deputies to two scenes

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies placed a call for backup, and responded to two different scenes Monday night. 

The first, happened around 11:30 p.m. near Michigan and Pittsburg Avenues in Harrison Township.

Investigators could be seen collecting evidence near a home, in what appeared to be at least one shot fired at the home. 

Deputies laid down at least 35 evidence markers spanning the street, and near that home.

Within ten minutes of the original call, deputies were also responding to the 400 block of Wilbur Avenue on a reported shooting.

When we arrived–we found multiple evidence markers on the street. 
No word on a victim’s condition, or suspect information.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information surrounding the two investigations.

At this point–the two investigations are separate, and have not been determined to be connected. 

We’re working to learn more. 

