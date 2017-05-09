Cedarville University to allow concealed guns on campus

By Published: Updated:
Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University trustees voted to allow faculty and staff to carry guns on campus with a permit. It’s the first school in Ohio to do so.

According to the University’s President, Thomas White, they’ve been considering the move for more than a year. A survey conducted showed 75 percent of faculty and staff supported the move. It will allow full-time employees to apply for a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Guest will not be able to carry.

“Our campus is a very safe campus as it is. We are very conservative. We don’t allow alcohol on campus and so it’s a very safe campus and environment. This may help a person if they were to have to defend themselves but I don’t anticipate a lot of changes for our campus,” said White.

White tells 2 NEWS those interested will need to apply to the VP of Business and a normal background check will be conducted. The application will then go to his office for the final approval. Each professor or staff member approved will need to complete an orientation class through campus security. Additional training will also be recommended.

“Being wise and exercising those rights in a good manner is what we are looking for.”  said White.

The new changes will be implemented in the fall.

A new law in Ohio is making this possible. It permitted colleges and universities to decide whether or not to allow concealed guns.

