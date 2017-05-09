Cruiser Cam: Woman lead police on 25 minute car chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An overnight police chase leaves one woman behind bars. Huber Heights PD has not released the identity of the woman.

The Greene County Sheriff’s office released cruiser cam footage of the high speed chase.

The 26 minute pursuit began in Huber Heights just after 9PM Monday and ending in Greene County where deputies joined the chase.

In the video released, the black Cadillac sedan can be seen driving erratically, moving in and out of traffic.

At one point during the dash, stop sticks were deployed, destroying the front passenger side tire, but the female driving didn’t stop. Grinding her way through traffic, which sent sparks flying.

When authorities finally caught up with the driver, an officer rammed her vehicle to block her from taking off.

She was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The woman is facing several charges including failure to comply, felonious assault, operating a vehicle under the influence and resisting arrest.