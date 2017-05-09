Deadly new drug poses risk to coroner’s office

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is warning that a deadly new drug combination, called grey death, that can kill a person with one dose, also poses a threat to its technicians.

Grey death looks like concrete mix and experts say it can kill a person with just one dose.

It’s a combination of several opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil.

Dr Kent Harshbarger of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer said if investigating agents or technicians accidentally touch the product, or if the powder becomes airborne, It can cause injury or even death.

He said officials have already adjusted procedures and put safeguards in place to protect against any potential incident.

“We changed our laboratory procedures, how we process these products,” he said.

“All office space has been moved out of laboratories. More warning signs have been put up when they’re processing the powder.

“We have masks on, we have Narcan available in our laboratories, in our morgue. Our investigators carry Narcan, now, because these products are that deadly.”

Harshbarger said the coroner’s office has already seen overdose cases involving several fentanyl combinations and oftentimes addicts don’t realize just how dangerous it really is.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s