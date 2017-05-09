Deadly new drug poses risk to coroner’s office

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is warning that a deadly new drug combination, called grey death, that can kill a person with one dose, also poses a threat to its technicians.

Grey death looks like concrete mix and experts say it can kill a person with just one dose.

It’s a combination of several opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil.

Dr Kent Harshbarger of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer said if investigating agents or technicians accidentally touch the product, or if the powder becomes airborne, It can cause injury or even death.

He said officials have already adjusted procedures and put safeguards in place to protect against any potential incident.

“We changed our laboratory procedures, how we process these products,” he said.

“All office space has been moved out of laboratories. More warning signs have been put up when they’re processing the powder.

“We have masks on, we have Narcan available in our laboratories, in our morgue. Our investigators carry Narcan, now, because these products are that deadly.”

Harshbarger said the coroner’s office has already seen overdose cases involving several fentanyl combinations and oftentimes addicts don’t realize just how dangerous it really is.