Great Miami River gets national nod

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Be on the lookout for new signs this summer along the Great Miami River waterway, as the trail is getting some national attention.

You’ll soon be seeing t-shirts and signs like these with “The Great Miami Riverway” on them. All to help promote this new and distinguished designation.

Last June the secretary of the interior designated the Great Miami, Stillwater and Mad rivers as National Water Trails – the first one in Ohio to be recognized. There are only 21 other national water trails in the country out of thousands of miles of rivers.

Our two hundred and 91 miles of rivers and streams stick out due to the health of the rivers, the public access and partnerships among the communities along the rivers. This national recognition has many benefits and the Miami Conservancy District is excited to get the word out.

“It means national promotion and visibility they will help promote our rivers for recreation not only for paddle sports like kayak and canoes but bird watching and fishing all of those people love to come to the river. We also expect to see an increase in tourism,” says Sarah Hipeensteel Hall, Manager of Watershed Partnerships.

And with an increase in tourism comes more money into the local economy. Along with greater awareness of our water resources.