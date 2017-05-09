John Crosby to return to UD basketball

UD SPORTS INFORMATION Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant has announced that rising junior guard John Crosby will return to the team for the 2017-18 season.  Shortly after Grant was named head coach, Crosby had requested and received a release from his scholarship.

“With the coaching change, my family advised me to ask for my release to allow me to consider my options,” Crosby said.  “The more I thought about the possibility of leaving, the more I realized how much I love my teammates and love the University of Dayton.  I have asked Coach Grant to allow me to remain on the team, and I really appreciate getting this opportunity.  I am excited about our team and my role on it.”

“John and I have met on multiple occasions since he requested his release,” Grant said.  “He has expressed a desire to remain at UD and pursue his goals and dreams within the parameters of our team.  John has always been a respectful young man and is well-liked by his teammates and those around the program.  We look forward to having John as a member of our team as move ahead to the 2017-18 season.”

Crosby, a 6-foot-2 player from Baltimore, Md., came off the bench in all 64 games in his two seasons at Dayton.  He averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 assists a game.  This past season he played in 13.3 minutes a game, averaging 2.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.  He had 39 assists and 34 turnovers, and made 11 of 23 three-point attempts (.478).

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s