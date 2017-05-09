John Crosby to return to UD basketball

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant has announced that rising junior guard John Crosby will return to the team for the 2017-18 season. Shortly after Grant was named head coach, Crosby had requested and received a release from his scholarship.

“With the coaching change, my family advised me to ask for my release to allow me to consider my options,” Crosby said. “The more I thought about the possibility of leaving, the more I realized how much I love my teammates and love the University of Dayton. I have asked Coach Grant to allow me to remain on the team, and I really appreciate getting this opportunity. I am excited about our team and my role on it.”

“John and I have met on multiple occasions since he requested his release,” Grant said. “He has expressed a desire to remain at UD and pursue his goals and dreams within the parameters of our team. John has always been a respectful young man and is well-liked by his teammates and those around the program. We look forward to having John as a member of our team as move ahead to the 2017-18 season.”

Crosby, a 6-foot-2 player from Baltimore, Md., came off the bench in all 64 games in his two seasons at Dayton. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 assists a game. This past season he played in 13.3 minutes a game, averaging 2.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest. He had 39 assists and 34 turnovers, and made 11 of 23 three-point attempts (.478).