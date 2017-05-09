Letter carriers prepare to stamp out hunger

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Your mail carrier will be looking for more than you letters and bills this Saturday.

The Nation Association of Letter Carriers holds the 25th anniversary Stamp Out Hunger food drive this Saturday.

The food drive happens on the second Saturday of May and each year, letter carriers collect nonperishable food donations from customers.

According to the Dayton Foodbank, last year carriers collected over 80 million pounds of food nationally and locally, more than 136,000 pounds were collected.

The Foodbank says the need for donations is great. Officials say The Foodbank often receives the majority of its donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Many pantries are depleted by the spring.

To participate, simply leave a nonperishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox and your letter carrier will do the rest.

In the Miami Valley, donations will benefit The Foodbank, Inc. which serves Montgomery, Greene and Preble Counties.

For more information go to the National Association of Letter Carriers website.

