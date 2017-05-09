Man pleads guilty in 2016 fatal shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man police say shot a man at a Dayton gas station in 2016 pleaded guilty to murder charges Tuesday.

D’shawn Lynch was indicted on murder and other charges in 2016 in the shooting death of Thomas Lee Johnson, 48 at a Speedway gas station on Olive Road in Trotwood in April 2016.

Prosecutors say Lynch shot the 48-year-old Johnson at a Speedway gas station on Olive Road in Trotwood on April 15. Another person was with Johnson at the time of the shooting drove him to the Dayton VA Medica Center where he died from his injuries.

Tuesday, Lynch pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of trafficking in controlled substances, intimidation of a witness and having weapons under disability.

Lynch will be sentenced on May 23.