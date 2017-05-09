Man pleads guilty in 2016 fatal shooting

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man police say shot a man at a Dayton gas station in 2016 pleaded guilty to murder charges Tuesday.

D’shawn Lynch was indicted on murder and other charges in 2016 in the shooting death of Thomas Lee Johnson, 48 at a Speedway gas station on Olive Road in Trotwood in April 2016.

READ MORE: Dayton man indicted in fatal shooting

Prosecutors say Lynch shot the 48-year-old Johnson at a Speedway gas station on Olive Road in Trotwood on April 15. Another person was with Johnson at the time of the shooting drove him to the Dayton VA Medica Center where he died from his injuries.

Tuesday, Lynch pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of trafficking in controlled substances, intimidation of a witness and having weapons under disability.

Lynch will be sentenced on May 23.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s