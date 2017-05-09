New Jersey dad dumpster dives for son’s lost cell phone

WFLA Staff Published: Updated:

CAMDEN, N.J. (WFLA) — A father in New Jersey went to extreme lengths to find his son’s lost cell phone.

Craig Roncase’s son Ethan accidentally threw the phone away at his school last week. After using an app to track the phone, the family realized it was at a waste facility.

So Craig suited up and dug through a mountain of garbage and with help from crews at the facility, they were able to track down the phone in a pile of trash approximately 50 feet high.

Craig found the phone within 30 minutes, but if it had taken much longer the phone would likely have been incinerated.

The facility says it does a handful of searches every year.

