Officials break down gun laws following Dayton Mall shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Police Department is breaking down the latest state gun law following a shooting at the Dayton Mall Monday.

The law allows anyone with a concealed carry license to carry a gun in places like daycare centers, school zones, and airports unless there is a sign prohibiting it.

The law allows CCW permit holders to not only carry in daycare centers, but also college campuses, airports, some government buildings and on private planes. It allows holders to also keep their firearm in their vehicle, something that was previously illegal at places like schools.

The changes also prohibit employers from telling employees they can’t store their guns or bullets in their cars while at work. The law will still prohibit concealed carry on college campuses, but the colleges themselves will now be allowed to authorize people or groups to carry weapons on campus. Private day care centers will still be able to prohibit concealed carry by posting a “no guns” sign.

“Having a concealed carry license is similar to having a drivers license. There’s a number of places you can’t drive your car. There’s a set of rules you’re expected to know,” said Captain John Magill, Miami Twp. Police Department.

Read Senate Bill 199 in its entirety here

For more information on where concealed carry weapons license holders can potentially carry their guns, click here.

