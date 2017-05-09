Ohio governor wants state to regulate manufactured homes

DAKE KANG , Associated Press Published:
FILE: In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, following a ceremony where President Barack Obama honored the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team, answers questions from reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich says too many people are dying in manufactured homes and he wants oversight of those homes transferred from an industry-controlled board to the state.

Statistics compiled by the State Fire Marshal’s office show people living in manufactured homes in Ohio are four times more likely to perish in a fire than those living in other types of dwellings. Manufactured homes include mobile homes and other types of houses built entirely in factories.

The Republican governor wants the Legislature to give the state direct oversight of manufactured homes.

The Ohio Manufactured Homes Commission currently provides most of the regulation. Kasich’s budget bill proposal includes a measure to put the commission under the Ohio Department of Commerce, which includes the State Fire Marshal’s office.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s