Ohioans dispose of over 16 tons of prescription drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State and local officials say Ohioans properly disposed of more than 16 tons of prescription drugs in the most recent National Drug Take Back Day.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration thanked Ohioans on Monday for properly disposing of 16.6 tons (15 metric tons) of unneeded, unwanted or expired prescription drugs during the national initiative on April 29.

Officials say unused prescription drugs in homes create a public health and safety concern because medications can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused.

Those still in possession of unneeded prescription drugs can drop them off at one of several prescription drug drop box locations across the state.  A list of locations of prescription drug drop boxes is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

