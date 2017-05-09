Prosecutors say fake gun found at scene

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the killings of two engaged Boston doctors (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Prosecutors say a suspect in the killings of two engaged doctors in their luxury Boston condominium did not open fire on police before he was shot by officers, but a fake gun was found at the scene.

Prosecutors said Monday that officers were responding to a report of an intruder with a gun Friday. They say police believed Bampumim Teixeira had pointed a gun at them and discharged their firearms.

Authorities previously said Teixeira opened fire when police confronted him at the door.

Prosecutors say a BB gun or a replica of a gun was found in a backpack at the scene.

Teixeira faces murder charges in the deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field. His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

___

5:40 p.m.

Prosecutors say a suspect in the killings of two engaged doctors in their luxury Boston condominium did not open fire on police before he was shot by officers.

Prosecutors said Monday that officers were responding to a report of an intruder with a gun on Friday. They say police believed Bampumim Teixeira had pointed a gun at them and discharged their firearms.

Authorities previously said Teixeira opened fire when police confronted him at the door.

Teixeira is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field. His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Prosecutors say there’s no evidence Teixeira had a “personal relationship” with the victims. They say a knife was found at the scene.

___

2:35 p.m.

Prosecutors say one of two doctors found dead in their penthouse condominium in Boston had texted a friend that there was “a gunman in the house.”

Authorities say that friend called 911 on Friday.

The details came out Monday during the hospital arraignment of Bampumim Teixeira, suspected of killing 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field. Field had texted the friend seeking help.

Responding officers found the keys to the condo on the floor outside their unit and found the apartment dark when they used the keys to enter. The engaged victims were found bound and dead. A black bag of jewelry was also found inside.

Authorities have not said how the doctors died.

Teixeira was held without bail on two counts of murder. His attorney entered not-guilty pleas for him.

___

2:05 p.m.

A man suspected of killing two engaged doctors in their luxury Boston condominium has been ordered held without bail.

Not-guilty pleas to two counts of murder were entered for 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, of Chelsea, who kept his eyes closed throughout his arraignment Monday in his hospital room.

Court-appointed defense attorney Steve Sack did not argue for bail.

A judge also agreed to impound some documents in the case for 90 days.

Police found the bodies of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field on Friday night while responding to a report of a man with a gun. Police also found a black bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry.

Teixeira was shot in the hand, abdomen and leg during a shootout with police.

His next court date is June 8.

___

11:55 a.m.

The suspect in the shooting of two doctors in their luxury Boston condominium will be arraigned in his hospital room on two counts of murder.

Police found the bodies of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field on Friday night while responding to a report of a man with a gun.

Police say 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira opened fire when officers confronted him, and officers returned fire, injuring Teixeira. He has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

His arraignment is scheduled for early Monday afternoon at Tufts Medical Center. The court is expected to appoint an attorney for him then.

The two doctors were engaged to each other. Both worked as anesthesiologists: Bolanos at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Fields at North Shore Pain Management.

___

9:35 a.m.

Prosecutors say the suspect in the shooting of two engaged doctors inside a luxury Boston condominium faces two counts of murder.

A spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley says Bampumim Teixeira will likely be arraigned in his hospital room Monday. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

Police found the bodies of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field on Friday night while responding to a report of a man with a gun. Police say Teixeira opened fire when officers confronted him, and officers returned fire, injuring Teixeira. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Field also was an anesthesiologist and worked at North Shore Pain Management.

___

12:20 a.m.

Police say a man accused of killing two engaged doctors at a luxury Boston condominium building has a criminal history of robbing banks.

Bampumim Teixeira is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on multiple charges. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Police found the bodies of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field Friday night after responding to a report of a man with a gun. Police say Teixeira opened fire when officers confronted him at the door. Officers fired back, injuring Teixeira.

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Field also was an anesthesiologist and worked at North Shore Pain Management.

Authorities say Teixeira has a pair of larceny convictions on his record.

A motive for the killings remains unclear.