Reds snap Yankees win streak at 6 with 5-3 win

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto singled with the bases loaded during the latest big inning off CC Sabathia on Tuesday night, and the Cincinnati Reds held on for a 5-3 victory that ended the New York Yankees’ winning streak at six games.

Sabathia (2-2) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, unable to get his fastball in the right spots until Cincinnati was in control. The Reds piled up six singles — most of them grounders through the infield — while scoring five runs in the second inning.

Votto and Billy Hamilton had two-run singles during the 10-batter rally. Manager Joe Girardi had Chad Green warming in the bullpen as the inning compounded. Overall, Sabathia gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings.

