MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck fire has shut down parts of I-70 near the Montgomery- Preble County line.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes.

The Dayton post of the Ohio State Patrol says the semi’s brakes may be to blame. No one was hurt.

No word on how long the highway will be closed.

We will continue to monitor the situation and will update when more information becomes available.