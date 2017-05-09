Teen earns college degree before high school diploma

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania girl has earned an associate’s degree at a community college even before she has received her high school diploma.

WPMT-TV reports that 17-year-old Sadira Stallings will receive her degree in business administration from Harrisburg Area Community College on Thursday.

Stallings completed 63 credit hours through the school’s dual-enrollment program and is the first high school student from the community college’s Gettysburg campus to earn her degree before finishing high school.

Stallings took the courses online, which gave her the time to work two jobs and also participate in high school activities.

She’ll receive her diploma from South Western High School in June.

She plans to pursue an associate’s degree in nursing at the community college this fall so she can become a registered nurse.

