Toaster sparks house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An elderly woman makes it out of a burning home after a small appliance causes a fire. The woman was in her kitchen cooking when her toaster short circuited.

“She was cooking she was actually using the toaster when it caught fire and shorted out on her. Flame started coming out of the top of the toaster and she tried to smother the fire but was on able to so she got out the house and called 911,” Dayton Fired Department Captain Matt McClain said.

There was significant damage to the first floor, McClain stated, and a lot of smoke damage on the second level of the home.

“We see appliances causing fires on a regular basis. You know dryers, washing machines can short out. Obviously, shorts in the motor and the electrical systems of appliances and stuff, so this is more common than you might think,” McClain said.

The woman wasn’t hurt and is now staying with friends.