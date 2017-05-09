UD submits arena upgrades to Dayton city hall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Upgrades could be coming to UD Arena. The University of Dayton submitted blueprints detailing major changes to the basketball venue.

This would be the most significant renovation to the arena in its 67-year existence.

Renovations could cost nearly 12.5 million dollars according to estimates listed on the blueprints and they would include significant exterior and interior changes.

One major change 2 NEWS noticed was the addition of a “Spectrum Lounge” which would be built across from the current Boesch Lounge.

New seating is planned on added terraces on the four corners of the arena.

According to the blueprints, the seating capacity of the arena would actually drop by five seats. About a dozen suites are outlined in the plans along with significant renovations to each concourse

The last major renovation to UD-Arena happened back in 2002.

The University of Dayton plans to hold a press conference Thursday at 10:00 am to discuss their plans.

2 NEWS will be there and will keep you updated.