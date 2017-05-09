West Virginia woman arrested after children found living in kennels

WOWK Published: Updated:

SHREWSBURY, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been arrested after two children were found to be living in “dog-kennel” like conditions.

According to a criminal complaint, Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, has been arrested with two counts of child neglect creating the risk of injury.

Law enforcement arrived on the 3000 block of East River View Drive in Shrewbury after an anonymous tip.

Once inside the residence, law enforcement found a 4 feet by 6 feet plywood enclosure that a two-year-old juvenile was inside. The juvenile was found to be nude. The enclosure smelled of urine, with piles of fecal matter found of it.

According to an officer, it appeared as if the child were living in a kennel for an animal.

Upon further investigation, a second child, age five, was found enclosed in another box enclosure that was slightly taller, also nude.

That child was also freed from the enclosure. Officers walked into it and discovered urine with fecal matter on the walls.

Officers believe the situation could have a lasting effect on the emotional and physical health of the children.

Officers grabbed clothes for the children and Child Protective Services removed them from the home.

Richard is in jail on a $10,000 bond.

