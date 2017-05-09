Wife, children plead guilty to charges in Ohio man’s death

This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Office of the Prosecutor in Cleveland shows Debora Brichacek, who pleaded guilty Monday, May 8, 2017, to involuntary manslaughter in the December 2015 death of Richard Brichacek, of Euclid, Ohio. Prosecutors say Richard Brichacek had maggot-infested bedsores that exposed a bone in his leg, was severely malnourished and weighed just 93 pounds when he died, and the family's home was declared unfit for habitation. Children Wendi Brichacek, Debbi Brichacek and Brian Brichacek pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault Monday. All four were originally charged with murder. (Cuyahoga County Office of the Prosecutor via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The wife and three children of a bedridden man who authorities say died from gross neglect have pleaded guilty to charges in a Cleveland courtroom.

Sixty-year-old Debora Brichacek pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Monday in the December 2015 death of Richard Brichacek, who suffered from a neurological disorder.

Wendi Brichacek, Debbi Brichacek and Brian Brichacek pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault on Monday. All four were originally charged with murder.

Prosecutors say 63-year-old Richard Brichacek had maggot-infested bedsores that exposed a bone in his leg. He weighed just 93 pounds when he died and was severely malnourished. The family’s home in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid was declared unfit for habitation.

Sentencing is set for June 7.

None of the Brichaceks’ attorneys were immediately available for comment Tuesday.

