GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are detained following a car chase Wednesday morning.

It started on Upper Miamisburg Road in Germantown and ended on Alyce Street in Carlisle. Two people were taken into custody.

No damage was done during the chase and no one was hurt.

No word yet on any charges the two people inside the car might be facing.

2 NEWS is working to learn how the chase started.