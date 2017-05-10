2 people arrested in Troy motel drug bust

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A drug bust at a Troy motel landed two people in jail.

Narcotics detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office raided a room at the Motel 6 in the 1200 block of S. Dorset Road in Troy on Monday, May 8th.

The raid came after a month-long investigation into heroin and methamphetamine trafficking in Miami County.

Detectives searched a vehicle and a room, finding narcotics, drug paraphernalia, packaging material used in the trafficking of narcotics, digital scales, syringes and cash.

23-year-old Katie M. Allen from Troy and 31-year-old Donald E. Behm from Piqua were arrested at the scene.

Allen is facing possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin charges. Behm is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking heroin. Both are being held in the Miami County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, with more arrests possible in the future.