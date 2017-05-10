8-year-old girl saves grandmother

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) – The quick thinking of a young Tampa, Florida girl was celebrated by first responders on Tuesday, after a brave 911 call may have saved her grandmother’s life.

8-year-old Skyla Sullivan jumped into action when her grandmother became trapped underneath her car.

911 Dispatcher: 9-1-1… What’s your emergency?

Caller: Um… Hi… Um… My grandma… Stuck… Like… Trapped… Under the car… Please someone Help… My Grandma’s House.

Caller: She’s under the tire… Please… Please help her… Please.

Thanks to her call, Skyla’s grandmother was rescued from the accident, and the young girl was praised by first responders who visited her school.