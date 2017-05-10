Amber Alert issued for Ohio one-year-old

By Published:
Darius Rashaad Heard

AKRON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child out of Akron.

Officials said one-year-old Darius Heard, Jr. was taken by force from his home by his non-custodial father.

The child is a black male, 2’0″, and 34 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue Nautica polo shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is 27-year-old Darius Rashaad Heard. He is 6’0″ and 195 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket and grey shorts.

The car in question is a silver Chevy Sonic with a rental sticker on the front windshield possibly with Texas plates.

If you see the man, child, or car, you’re asked to call 911.

