Authorities: Ohio man killed by police fired rifle at them

TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say a suspect in a stabbing at an Ohio home fired at responding officers with a high-powered rifle before being fatally shot.

A sheriff’s deputy was injured in the gunfire on Tuesday in Tiffin, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Toledo. The Advertiser-Tribune reports the deputy was hit in the shoulder and hospitalized in stable condition.

Tiffin’s police chief says the deputy’s car was “riddled with bullets.”

Authorities arrived after a woman reported that a man threatened to shoot her son and then stabbed him. The 25-year-old stabbing victim was recovering at a Toledo hospital.

Investigators identified the dead shooter only as 34-year-old Scott Bloomfield.

Two Tiffin officers who fired at him are on administrative leave while the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation reviews the shooting.

