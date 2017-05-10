City of Dayton accepts bid for $1.6M in neighborhood road work

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton has accepted a bid to begin resurfacing streets throughout the city.

The bid was approved in Wednesday’s City Commission meeting.

Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. will begin the eight-year project that is set to cost more than $1.6 million.

“So we’re excited about being able to deliver on that promise, and continue the good work in reinvesting in our neighborhoods,” Shelley Dickstein, Dayton City Manager said.

The project is funded using Issue 9 Residential Resurfacing funds, along with water general capital funds.

Issue 9 was passed on the November 2016 ballot.

According to Dickstein, the city has been able to pave about 20 miles of road each year since the recession. With the passing of Issue 9, that number will grow to 70 miles per year.

“It’s important for citizens to be patient. This is an eight year program. We will certainly be going at it aggressively with the 70 lane miles,” she said.

List of roads to be repaved:

Forest Ridge/Quail Hollow Amberwood Dr. Appleridge Ct. Beech Tree Ct. Belleglade Dr. Berrywood Dr. Bittern Ct. Blue Spruce Ct. Bramble Wood Ct. Caracara Ct. Egret Ct. Golden Oak Ct. Golden Pheasant Ct. Grouse Ct. Hollywreath Ct. Hunter Brook Ct. Lacoda Ct. Leafburrow Dr. Ogletree Ct. Owl Ct. Woodhaven Ave.

DeWeese Idylwilde Blvd. Madrid Ave. Cedar Ridge Rd. Buena Vista Ave. Hillsdale Ave. Ravenna Rd.

Eastmont Falke Dr. Rainier Dr. Roxford Dr.

Belmont Donald Ave. Reading Rd. Woodbine Ave. Winburn Ave. White Oak Dr. Arden Ave. Kemper Ave. Nordale Ave Moreland Ave Mayflower Ave. Emmons Ave. Ward Hill Ave. Beecher St. Varney Ave. Merline Ave. Lansing Dr.

Hearthstone Mesmer Ave. Hearthstone Ave.

Springfield Neighborhood N. Jersey St. N. Philadelphia St. N. Sperling Ave. N. Harbine Ave.

