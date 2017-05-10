Couple say “I do” in hospital when bride is hospitalized on wedding day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) After months of planning, a trip to the hospital was not on the “to do list” for Kaitlin Adkins on her wedding day.

“I think it was because of stress,” Adkins said.

Saturday morning, Kaitlin woke up not feeling well.

“My heart was beating really fast. I was nauseous,” she said. “Usually anytime I’m nauseous, I check my blood sugar.”

That’s when Adkins, who is diabetic, was rushed to the hospital.

Her family and friends, dressed for the wedding, sat in the waiting room while Adkins was being treated.

“She had worked so hard to plan this wedding. We’re just trying to make the best out of the situation we had,” said Angel Webster, Adkins’ best friend and maid of honor.

But it didn’t matter where they got married. All Adkins and her fiance, Chris Graves, cared about was their love for each other.

Saturday evening, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, where Adkins and Graves both work, the couple said “I do.”

Adkins, in a wheelchair and wearing a hospital gown, rolled down the aisle. Their loved ones also there to watch.