Dayton Commission votes to pass red-light camera ordinance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission voted Wednesday to enact an ordinance that would bring the controversial red-light cameras back to the city.

City Commission: Red light cameras ordinance has passed. @WDTN — Jake Ryle (@WDTNJakeRyle) May 10, 2017

While some say there’s no need for the cameras, others say the cameras save lives.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com told you last week about a study done by the insurance institute for highway safety found that when cities turned off the cameras, fatal crashes where drivers ran red lights, rose 30 percent.

Dayton police chief Richard Biehl provided similar figures. He said the city has seen a 45 percent increase in traffic deaths in the last three years.

Insurance Agent June Smith of American Family Insurance noted the cameras assign tickets to a car and not people, so running a red won’t necessarily affect your premium.

But when it comes to reducing traffic crashes and fatalities, she says: “When you travel at an intersection where those lights are, and you know they’re there, I think it makes you think twice.”

2 NEWS is at the City Commission meeting and will have the latest information online and on television starting at 5:00 p.m.