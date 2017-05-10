Dayton man arrested for shooting at parked cars

Jason Daiuto (Photo: Miami County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man is behind bars for firing shots at a parked car in Monroe Township.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Shoop Road around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 7th.

A 911 caller said they saw someone wearing a hooded sweatshirt running towards a sport utility vehicle parked in a lot and leaving the area in that vehicle when the shots were fired.

When deputies arrived, they found several shell casings. Two vehicles in the 100 block of Shoop Road were also damaged by gunfire.

On Tuesday, May 9th, deputies arrested 30-year-old Jason Daiuto for possessing weapons while under disability and discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

Daiuto is being held in the Miami County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

