SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County SPCA took to social media Monday after a dog was stolen from their office.

According to the Director of the Clark County SPCA office, Krissi Hawke, someone kicked in the outside kennel door after the dog Ziek was let outside around 8:00 a.m. and stole the dog.from the site.

Ziek is a nine-moth-old red heeler and answers to his name.

Hawke says a police report has been made.

If you have seen this dog you are asked to call the police.