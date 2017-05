Clark County – A single vehicle crash turns fatal on State Route 54 at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

It happened north of Catawba, when police say a man drove his motorcycle off the road into a wooden fence. He was found dead at the scene by authorities.

Police say he had just purchased the motorcycle just hours before the crash.

The age and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.