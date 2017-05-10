Fired bus driver pleads not guilty in pedestrian death

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former bus driver for an Ohio transit authority has pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of a pedestrian struck by the driver’s bus.

Forty-five-year-old Antoinette Peterkin pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide in the death of Joan Keundig.

READ MORE: Fired bus driver indicted for killing Cleveland pedestrian

Authorities say Peterkin slowed her bus but failed to make a complete stop near Cleveland’s Public Square and struck the 69-year-old Keundig in a crosswalk Dec. 7. The Shaker Heights woman died at a hospital several weeks later.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority fired Peterkin, of the Cleveland suburb of Highland Heights, in January.

A message seeking comment on Peterkin’s behalf was left Wednesday at the office of her attorney, Rufus Sims.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s