House Speaker Ryan heads to Ohio to push tax reform

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to travel to central Ohio to hear from U.S. manufacturers and make the case for tax reform legislation.

The Republican speaker from Wisconsin is scheduled to tour at least one manufacturing facility in the New Albany area, about 19 miles (31 kilometers) northeast of Columbus, on Wednesday. Ryan also is expected to take part in a roundtable discussion with several business leaders and U.S. Reps. Pat Tiberi and Steve Stivers, both Ohio Republicans.

Ryan will be trying to convince local business leaders that fixing the tax code will create good jobs and boost American manufacturing.