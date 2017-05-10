Housing development working to meet demand in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New condominiums are being unveiled in Dayton as developers work to meet a growing demand to live in downtown.

Developers and city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Monument Walk housing project Wednesday afternoon. The condos are for purchase and are being sold for around $500,000.

The new condos by Simms Development is just one of several housing developments coming to the area. There are 31 new townhouse that are under construction, already 24 have been sold.

Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) President Sandy Gudorf says right now it may be hard to find a place to live in the city center due to a 97.5 percent occupancy rate. However, she says more than 600 units are underway to meet the demand.

“We’re also seeing a broader range of price points for housing downtown and I think that speaks to the demand of people who want to live downtown. They value that live, work, play environment,” said Gudorf.

DDP is hosting a free housing tour on May 20th from 1 – 5 p.m. For more information on downtown living, click here.