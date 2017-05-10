Middletown K9 hailed as hero after protecting his handler

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Middletown Police K9 is being called a hero dog after protecting his handler.

The K9 named Chase was tracking a burglary suspect on Tuesday along with his handler, Officer Morgan.

That’s when a rottweiler and bulldog tried to attack the officer. Chase fought off both dogs, before continuing to track the suspect.

Chase suffered a minor injury, but was cleared by a veterinarian on Wednesday morning.

A post on the Middletown Police Facebook page said, “Officer Morgan is very proud and grateful Chase protected him.”

“We are pretty proud of him too!”

 

 

