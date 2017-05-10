Moraine PD to tap in to Kettering PD’s upgraded 911 call system

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Moraine City Council will vote Wednesday night on whether to allow the Police Department to share a 911 call system with the Kettering Police Department.

Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson said tapping into the Kettering Police Department’s upgraded 911 system, will allow Moraine to process emergency calls quicker and better locate the people who do call in.

It will also save the city more than $100,000 that would have been spent to buy its own new system.

“We save money by partnering with another agency and we’re going to get a more robust system, a better system than we would be able to afford on our own,” Richardson said.

“Upgraded system gives us better capabilities in locating people and processing the calls quickly.”

He said the Moraine PD’s current 911 system is at least 13 years old and can’t be upgraded any further.

The department started replacing its equipment, months ago, but ultimately determined the best solution was to hook into the already existing 911 system in Kettering.

Richardson stressed, however, the police departments are not combining dispatch centers. Each department will maintain its own employees in its own call centers.

“We are not combining actual dispatch centers, we are not combining call centers,” he said.

“We will have our dispatchers, our own employees, in our own brick and motor building here in the city of moraine. No one is leaving.

“We are simply remotely tying into a piece of computer equipment over in another city.”

Richardson said if approved, it will be a permanent solution that will last for decades.