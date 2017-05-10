Mother ambushed, beaten in front of own home during carjacking

By Published:

HOUSTON (KPRC) – Surveillance video shows the moment a man beat and robbed a 76-year-old woman before stealing a car from her own driveway.

“I felt very furious, a lot of anger,” Paul Nguyen, the woman’s son told KPRC. “You see it on YouTube, online, but for it to happen to your own family member and to your mom, it’s just like I couldn’t bear to watch the video.”

Surveillance cameras show Kim Dang getting out of her car in her driveway and walk toward her door. Moments later, she was blindsided by a man who punched her in the jaw, shoved her down and took off with her silver Honda.

The car was found about 10 minutes away, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Even though she has to take it easy for a week, the mother of five, who is originally from Vietnam, said she is praying for her assailant.

She said she was shaken up, but is not angry and hopes her attacker thinks about what he’s done.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s