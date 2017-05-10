New dog dock open in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – You may have seen dogs jumping from docks in competitions on your T-V.

The sport is growing nationwide and just recently the first dock in the Miami Valley opened in Brookville.

Dock Diving is a relatively new animal sport. It has only been around for about 15 years

One of the top dogs in the game, Story, lives right here in the Miami Valley.

JD McKnight says his dog Story has over 2,000 jumps in her career. McKnight is happy there’s a place in his own backyard to train and keep story happy and healthy.

“Water is very therapeutic. It’s good on older dogs. Swimming, loosens their joints up,” said McKnight.

Story is more than excited to ring-in the Summer on the docks.

“They say that dog is man’s best friend. This truly is another way to bond with them,” said McKnight.

Facilities like these allows training for veteran jumpers like Story and other dogs that are new to the sport.

“It just takes takes them a little while to learn to like something new,” said Lisa Drewing who recently got into the sport.

She has one dog that is trained to jump from the dock and another that Drewing hopes to get trained soon.

There are three professional events scheduled to take place in Brookville over the summer. If you are looking to get your feet wet in this sport, here is some additional information on K9-Splash Zone.