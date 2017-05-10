Ohio House to vote to allow generic epinephrine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio House of Representatives are expected to vote Wednesday afternoon to allow pharmacists to substitute generic epinephrine for name brand drugs.

The Epinephrine Accessibility Act would authorize pharmacists to fill a prescription for an epinephrine autoinjector, or epi pen, identified by a specific name with another autoinjector if the drugs they contain are the same.

Epinephrine is used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions.

Current law allows pharmacists to substitute a generic drug for a name brand version but does not address medical devices that dispense drugs.

House Bill 101 specifies a pharmacist may not make the substitution if it will cost the patient more than the prescribed autoinjector unless the patient specifically requests a more expensive option.

The measure comes after months of controversy over the rising cost of the brand-name EpiPen.

Click on the image below to read the full bill.

hb101_01_RH