Ohio House to vote to allow generic epinephrine

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, shows an EpiPen epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Hendersonville, Texas. Mylan, now in the crosshairs over severe price hikes for its EpiPen, said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, it will expand programs that lower out-of-pocket costs by as much as half. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio House of Representatives are expected to vote Wednesday afternoon to allow pharmacists to substitute generic epinephrine for name brand drugs.

Click this image to read an analysis of the Epinephrine Accessibility Act.

The Epinephrine Accessibility Act would authorize pharmacists to fill a prescription for an epinephrine autoinjector, or epi pen, identified by a specific name with another autoinjector if the drugs they contain are the same.

Epinephrine is used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions.

Current law allows pharmacists to substitute a generic drug for a name brand version but does not address medical devices that dispense drugs.

House Bill 101 specifies a pharmacist may not make the substitution if it will cost the patient more than the prescribed autoinjector unless the patient specifically requests a more expensive option.

The measure comes after months of controversy over the rising cost of the brand-name EpiPen.

Click on the image below to read the full bill.

hb101_01_RH

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s