Ohio’s elected officials react to Comey firing

By Published:
FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing: "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Elected officials from Ohio are sounding off about the firing of FBI Director James Comey,

Senator Sherrod Brown was the first to release his statement Tuesday saying:

“Director Comey’s tenure as FBI Director has been marred by questionable judgment. I want to learn more about the reasons behind his removal. At the same time, the President firing the FBI Director in the middle of an investigation into the White House’s ties to Russia raises serious questions about the independence of the FBI and the integrity of the ongoing investigation.  The President must nominate a replacement with an independent record that is beyond reproach. Now more than ever, we need an independent investigation into Russian ties to ensure the American people can have full confidence in the findings.”

Senator Rob Portman released his reaction Wednesday:

“I want to thank Director Comey for his service to our country. Regardless of his handling of the Clinton email matter during the presidential election last year — for which both parties had questions and concerns — he has always done what he believed was in the best interest of the country. Given the timing and circumstances of the decision, I believe the White House should provide a fuller explanation regarding the president’s rationale. The American people must have faith in a strong, independent FBI. I’m concerned about eroding trust in this premier law enforcement agency. It is important that whoever is nominated to succeed Director Comey is a highly-qualified and respected leader who will provide a fresh start for the bureau.”

Governor John Kasich released his response on Twitter Tuesday night:

State Representative Niraj Antani from Miamisburg also weighed in:

“We as a nation must have trust in our law enforcement and Director Comey’s continuous mistakes degraded the public’s trust in the FBI. I support President Trump’s decision to fire Director Comey to restore our confidence in the FBI.”

