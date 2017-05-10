One person hurt in alleged drag racing crash

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after an alleged drag racing crash in Miami County.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call say the crash happened on County Road 25-1 at Stone Circle Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

A witness told police she saw two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic on I-75.

The vehicles got off the interstate and went north on 25-A when one of the vehicles crashed into a southbound vehicle.

At least one person was hurt. That victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not release the condition of the victim.

Lanes of 25-A were closed in both directions during the investigation and clean-up of the crash. All traffic was re-routed to one northbound lane.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.