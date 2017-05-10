OSP seizes more than 2000 pills of Oxy in traffic stop

Troopers say a search of the car found 2,080 Oxycodone pills worth approximately $68,000 hidden in a spare tire compartment in a traffic stop on May 2. (Photo: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WDTN) –  The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested two Detroit men after troopers found more than 2,000 Oxycodone pills in their vehicle.

According to the OSP, troopers stopped a rented car with Illinois registration on May 2 for a traffic violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County.

Trooper said they observed criminal indicators and a drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene.

Troopers say a search of the car found 2,080 Oxycodone pills worth approximately $68,000 hidden in a spare tire compartment.

The driver, Shirnina M. Bates, 35, and passenger, Zevon R. McCurdy, 38, both from Detroit, Michigan, were arrested and taken to the Summit County Jail.

Both men are being held on drug charges.

 

