Police: Virginia student charged after explosives are found in locker

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia middle school student has been arrested after authorities say they found explosives in his school locker.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Virginia Beach Fire Department said in a release on Tuesday that the 13-year-old student was taken into custody Friday. The juvenile is charged with two counts of manufacturing and possessing chemical explosive devices. The teen is a student at Landstown Middle School.

Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the commonwealth’s attorney, says school administrators received a report about the suspicious material and immediately contacted the school’s resource officer.

Fire officials say investigators have found no evidence thus far that would lead them to believe the teen had malicious intent.

The student also faces disciplinary action from the school. It’s unclear if the teen has an attorney

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s