Review says Ohio officer’s kick ‘unreasonable’ use of force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police investigation says an officer used “unreasonable” force that wasn’t part of his training when subduing a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head.

The Columbus Division of Police announced the finding Wednesday in the case of an April 8 arrest that followed an investigation into reports of a man with a gun.

A video taken that day shows a Columbus officer restraining a prone man in the process of handcuffing him when a second officer arrives and appears to kick him in the head.

Police have said the officer, identified as Zachary Rosen, self-reported his action under standard police procedure for when force is used.

A message was left with the police union official speaking for Rosen.