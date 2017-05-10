Review says Ohio officer’s kick ‘unreasonable’ use of force

In this undated Gwinnett County Police Department photo, Master Police Officer Robert McDonald (LEFT) poses for an official portrait. McDonald, has been terminated and is under investigation after authorities say he kicked a handcuffed Demetrius Bryan Hollins (RIGHT) in the head during a traffic stop, according to the Police department. (Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police investigation says an officer used “unreasonable” force that wasn’t part of his training when subduing a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head.

The Columbus Division of Police announced the finding Wednesday in the case of an April 8 arrest that followed an investigation into reports of a man with a gun.

A video taken that day shows a Columbus officer restraining a prone man in the process of handcuffing him when a second officer arrives and appears to kick him in the head.

Police have said the officer, identified as Zachary Rosen, self-reported his action under standard police procedure for when force is used.

A message was left with the police union official speaking for Rosen.

